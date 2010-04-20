Home » Equipment »Video Content » Currently Reading:

Beek’s Reek Out Pro: Review

April 20, 2010 Equipment, Video Content 1 Comment
13APR10_BeekReekOut

Currently there is "1 comment" on this Article:

  1. Lawanda says:
    March 30, 2017 at 12:26 pm

    I always float fish for Carp when others are using heavy leads and blanking. I tend to shot the float right down to detect the slightest bites. Many of the bigger fish just nudge the float so you need liienhngtg reactions to hit the bite.

Comment on this Article:







Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

8 visitors online now
3 guests, 5 bots, 0 members
Max visitors today: 17 at 01:36 am UTC
This month: 41 at 04-13-2017 05:54 am UTC
This year: 45 at 01-16-2017 08:23 pm UTC
All time: 162 at 07-03-2012 08:01 pm UTC